MSMEs plan human chain rally on December 12 against power tariff hike

COIMBATORE: Industrial bodies in Coimbatore have announced a human chain rally on December 12 against power tariff hike. “While in other states, 50 per cent subsidy is given for solar power generation, in contrast charges are levied in TN. This tariff should be revoked entirely. Also, the grill working units should be brought under 12 KW consumers,” said J James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Medium Enterprises (TACT), Coimbatore and coordinator of Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Federation, while addressing reporters on Tuesday. The representatives of industrial units have planned a human chain rally from Gandhipuram central bus stand to Cross Cut Road.