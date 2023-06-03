MSMEs in TN driving growth of nation: TIIC Chairman

RANIPET: Tamil Nadu is the growth engine of India’s economy due to the vast potential of its MSMEs, Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) Chairman Hans Raj Verma said at the one day Workshop on best practices and technologies for MSMEs sector. He inaugurated the one day high level workshop conducted in collaboration with United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in Ranipet.

“The Workshop is the first one in the line up of various events planned by TIIC to meet and interact with MSMEs face to face to iron out vexatious issues,” said Hans Raj Verma. He asserted that MSMEs were the growth engine for the nation, answering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for self-reliance and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s wish to make the state a trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

TIIC is reportedly focussing on specific industries such as leather tanneries, textiles, foundries and auto parts.