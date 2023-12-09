MSMEs in flood affected dists can pay their power bill till Dec 18: Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Finance and Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Saturday announced that the extension of time for payment of electricity bills till December 18 would be applicable for the MSME sector as well.

In a statement, the minister said that domestic consumers affected by the floods in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts would be allowed to pay their electricity bills for which the last date ends between December 4 and 7 till December 18 without any penalty.

The time extension will apply to MSMEs in the four districts as well, he said, adding that they could pay their bills till December 18 without any penalty.