MSME Strike: Stakeholders plan hunger strike in Chennai on Oct 16

MADURAI: Many industrialists and business stakeholders affiliated to Tamil Nadu Industries Electricity Consumers Federation staged a hunger strike at Palanganatham in Madurai on Monday to protest increase in electricity charges. RM Lakshminarayanan, president, MADITSSIA, took part.

J James, president of the Federation, who took part in the hunger strike, said several micro, small and medium enterprises are reeling from the impact of hike in electricity consumption charges especially during morning and evening peak hours.

Many units were forced to shut down because of the unprecedented increase in the electricity tariff.

The one-day statewide token strike by the industrialists caused job loss to 80 lakh workers and resulted in production loss amounting to Rs 9,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as loss of revenue to the government. Around eight lakh MSME units remained shut across the state, he said.

Despite repeated demands from the stakeholders through similar protests in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode on September 9 and emails and speed posts en masse to Chief Minister MK Stalin and Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu on September 14 for reducing the electricity charges, which increased by 430 per cent, the state government did not listen to our concerns.



There were big expectations among the stakeholders from the CM’s statement for reduction in electricity charges, but it only led to more disappointment.

If the government did not respond to this hunger strike, entrepreneurs in all districts across the state would wear black badges and meet Collectors on October 9 for a solution to electricity concerns and if the demands were not met, then members of all federations of trade and industry would go on hunger strike in Chennai on October 16, the president said.

R Gopi Palaniappan, joint secretary, Knit Cloth Manufacturing Association, Tirupur, said knitwear manufacturing is a continuous process and units require electricity round the clock and to offset increasing peak hour cost pressure, gensets were made operational as an alternative.

Despite this, manufacturing costs increased by 25 per cent. A year ago, Rs 3,000 was paid as electricity fixed charge, but now such charge has skyrocketed to Rs 17,000, he added.