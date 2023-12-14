MSME minister holds talks with banks, insurance cos to support industries

CHENNAI: State MSMEs minister TM Anbarasan on Thursday held a meeting with banks and insurance companies to support the MSMEs affected by Cyclone Michaung.



In a meeting held here this morning, Anbarasan asked the banks to extend overdraft and loan assistance to the MSMEs. A release issued by the state government said that the minister also advised the insurance companies to clear the claims raised by companies for the damages caused to their machinery, raw materials and finished products. To help expedite the claim applications, minister Anbarasan asked the insurance companies to mobilize evaluators from other districts to expedite the claim applications of the MSMEs in the cyclone ravaged districts. Secretary of MSME department Archana Patnaik, commissioner of commerce Nirmal Raj and other officials took part in the meeting.