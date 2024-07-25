MSME minister Anbarasan provides welfare assistance to TNUHDB residents

CHENNAI: State Minister for MSME, T M Anbarasan on Thursday provided welfare assistance worth Rs 2.48 crore to 813 residents of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).

According to a release issued by the MSME department, the Minister has provided the resettlement relief amount of Rs 35,000 each to the Perumbakkam TNUHDB residents at a cost of Rs 1.54 crore in the TNUHDB headquarters here.

Also, the minister provided Rs 10,000 each to the 365 youth councils of the TNUHDB tenements across the state.

"Rs 52.45 lakh was given to 8 TNUHDB Residents' Welfare Associations as advance co-grant for maintenance of dwellings. Rs 25,500 were given as Association registration fee refund to 5 Residents' Welfare Associations. One hundred and fifty entrepreneurs from KP Park, Athipattu tenements were given certificates after their training, " the release said.

Housing secretary Kakarla Usha and TNUHDB director S Prabhakar were also present during the occasion.