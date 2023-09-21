MSME body to protest against power tariff hike

CHENNAI: Saying that the increase in power tariff is crippling micro, small and medium enterprises, Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers' Federation has urged the state government to suspend the hike for the next two years.

G Sankaran, president of Tamil Nadu, Pondy Plastic Association, which is a part of the Federation, said that the industry is facing many hardships like economic slowdown, rising cost of raw materials, shortage of skilled manpower, and GST issues.

"Micro, small and medium enterprises are facing severe impact due to excessive increase in electricity charges last year. Despite several appeals to the government, no solution has been found. Also, the annual increase in electricity charges is threatening to cripple the micro, small and medium enterprises permanently, " he said.

He also pointed out networking charges for installing roof top solar is prohibitive for those who invest in roof top solar and many solar users are reluctant to invest in it.

Net metered electricity generated and exported in excess should be deducted from the electricity consumed.

"Roof top solar networking charges should be completely eliminated. Networking charges are only a very minimal annual income for the electricity board, " he urged.

Meanwhile, the Federation has announced a protest and to stop production on Monday.