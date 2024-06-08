MRK Panneerselvam releases MP Saminathan's handbook on coconut farming

CHENNAI: State Minister for Information and Publicity MP Saminathan's handbook for the welfare of Coconut farmers was released by State minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare MRK Panneerselvam on Friday.

Speaking at the handbook release function here, minister Saminathan said, in order to protect coconut farming, the officials of the Agriculture department and professors of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University are conducting various researches and developing medicines and the handbook has been prepared to create more awareness among the farmers.

In the handbook, the symptoms, remedies, types of medicines for Rhinoceros Beetle, Coconut Eriophyid mite, Red palm weevil, Leaf eating caterpiller (or) Black headed caterpillar, Slug caterpillar, Coconut skipper, Coreid bug, Bag worm, White grub, Termite, Lacewing bug, Scale insect, Mealy bug, Palm Civet, Rat, Nut Borer, Nematodes etc., which attack coconut trees, are illustrated with detailed images.

Also, intercropping methods, irrigation, water and fertilizer management are also explained in detail.