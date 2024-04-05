MPLAD funds: Madurai MP denies allegations of AIADMK candidate

MADURAI: The political climate in Madurai went up as sitting CPM MP Su Venkatesan and AIADMK candidate P Saravanan traded charges over utilisation of MPLAD funds.

With inputs from an RTI plea, Saravanan said Venkatesan, the sitting MP utilised funds of Rs. 4.34 crore only for his constituency development and questioned the use of the rest of the Rs 12 crore of the allotted funds and sought a white paper from Venkatesan. Reacting strongly, Venkatesan said Saravanan did not disclose the full extent of the RTI.

As per the RTI report, the information regarding utilisation of funds was there only for a period up to October last year and there’s no mention about the next five month period.