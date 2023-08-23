MP Venkatesan against Hindi test in appointment

CHENNAI: S Venkatesan, a member of parliament from CPM, has urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to direct the National Testing Agency (NTA) to withdraw a notification mandating compulsory Hindi test for non teaching staff in central government institutions.

In his letter to the minister, the Madurai MP said that NTA has issued the notification on August 17 to fill non teaching staff in NITs in Raipur, Jamshedpur, Calicut, Hamirpur, Silsar, Kurukshetra and NMIT in Jaipur.

"The notification mandates Hindi exam. This is injustice against applicants from non Hindi speaking states like Tamil Nadu. This will also create more opportunities to Hindi speaking states. This against the language diversity of the country," he said.

While condemnation the move, he urged the minister to intervene and modify the exam pattern that has been announced by the NTA.