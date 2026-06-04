Tamil Nadu

MP Tiruchi Siva's son held for remarks against racer Alisha Abdullah, her newborn twins

Alisha said that Suriya has been regularly making derogatory remarks.
DMK MP Tiruchy Siva's son Suriya Siva arrested for derogatory remarks on BJP functionary's newborn child.
DMK MP Tiruchy Siva's son Suriya Siva arrested for derogatory remarks on BJP functionary's newborn child.(Photo: Maalaimalar)
Updated on

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police's cyber crime wing personnel have arrested Youtuber and former Tamil Nadu BJP functionary, Suriya Siva for allegedly making obscene and derogatory remarks on BJP functionary, Alisha Abdullah and her newborn twins.

Suriya is the son of DMK MP, Tiruchy Siva.

Alisha Abdullah, a former bike racer and a BJP functionary approached the City Police Commissioner's office on Wednesday demanding action against Suriya and another Youtuber, Mukthar.

Alisha said that Suriya has been regularly making derogatory remarks.

While Suriya has been arrested by a team of the south zone cyber crime wing, police sources said that Mukthar is absconding and a search is underway.

BJP functionary
Chennai city police
Arrested
Suriya Siva
DMK MP Tiruchy Siva

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