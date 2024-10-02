MP Sudha seeks new Mayiladuthurai-Chennai daytime train

CHENNAI: Congress' Mayiladuthurai MP R Sudha met Southern Railway General Manager RN Singh on Tuesday and requested a new daytime train between Mayiladuthurai and Chennai via Kumbakonam.

In a petition, the parliamentarian stated that Mayiladuthurai is home to numerous ancient temples that attract thousands of devotees daily, underscoring the need for better rail connectivity to support the influx of visitors.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, MP Sudha noted that Mayiladuthurai is serviced by the Chendur Express, the Cholan Express, and the Uzhavan Express. Requesting a new daytime train between Mayiladuthurai and Chennai via Kumbakonam, she said it would enhance connectivity for local passengers, the report added.

In her petition, she also sought to reroute trains numbered 16729 and 16730, which operate from Punalur in Kerala to Chennai via Madurai, Tiruchy, and Villupuram. She suggested that the trains could be rerouted through Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai, observing that many devotees from Kerala travel to these regions.

In addition, MP Sudha requested for railway overpasses to be constructed at locations such as Maapadugai, Needur, and Sirkazhi Kondal Road. She also sought the extension of the railway line from Mayiladuthurai to Karaikal via Tharangambadi.

The MP's petition included requests to extend passenger trains numbered 06692, 06690, and 06694, which currently run between Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram, to Chennai Egmore, or at least to Tambaram, to better serve commuters.

After receiving the petition, RN Singh assured MP Sudha that efforts would be made to address the various requests. He also confirmed that a daytime train between Mayiladuthurai and Chennai with seating arrangements would be introduced soon.