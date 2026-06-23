MP: Restore Kerala seat in Periyar panel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MP Dean Kuriakose on Monday alleged that Kerala had been unfairly sidelined in the Mullaperiyar dam issue following the removal of its representative from a panel to evaluate the dam’s safety and sought the Centre’s immediate intervention.
Kuriakose told the media that Kerala expects justice from the National Dam Safety Authority.
The state’s representative, TK Sivarajan, was recently removed from the five-member Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluation Committee to assess the safety of the Mullaperiyar dam, over which Kerala and Tamil Nadu have a long-standing dispute.
He also criticised recent remarks by Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay, who reportedly opposed the new dam.