MP Manickam Tagore to lead Cong's key poll panel in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has constituted five committees to strengthen the party’s preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, appointing MP Manickam Tagore as the head of a key panel overseeing election-related coordination.
The announcement was made by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal as part of efforts to intensify the party’s organisational and campaign activities in the State ahead of the polls.
Tagore has been appointed to lead the election management and coordination committee and will play a significant role in coordinating election strategy and campaign planning.
In the past, Tagore had taken a strong and often distinct stand within the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on power-sharing arrangements with the DMK in the alliance. His appointment is therefore likely to trigger discussion among political observers in the State.
Following his appointment, Tagore said the upcoming elections are not merely about electing MLAs but about safeguarding constitutional values and countering what he described as the politics of hate and division.
The Congress leadership expressed confidence that the newly formed committees would strengthen the party’s electoral preparations and help the Secular Democratic Alliance perform well in the upcoming Assembly elections.