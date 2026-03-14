MP Manickam Tagore to lead Cong's key poll panel in Tamil Nadu

The announcement was made by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal as part of efforts to intensify the party’s organisational and campaign activities in the State ahead of the polls.



Tagore has been appointed to lead the election management and coordination committee and will play a significant role in coordinating election strategy and campaign planning.



In the past, Tagore had taken a strong and often distinct stand within the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on power-sharing arrangements with the DMK in the alliance. His appointment is therefore likely to trigger discussion among political observers in the State.