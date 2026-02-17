MP alleges Rs 422 cr fraud in NLC

Congress leader H Manikandan from Cuddalore had filed a complaint with the CBI in July 2025, alleging that officials had colluded with private contractors and individuals to defraud the government of Rs 422 crore by awarding contracts for various construction works at NLC and demanded an investigation into the matter. Prasad stated that the Madras High Court had ordered an investigation, but the CBI hadn’t taken action.

Prasad also highlighted alleged irregularities in NLC projects, including cost overruns and contract issues in Odisha’s Talibera housing project and shutdowns in Uttar Pradesh’s power plant project. “Hundreds of crores of rupees were lost due to cost overruns and contract irregularities in the housing project in Odisha’s Talibera area, and thousands of crores of rupees were lost due to shutdowns in the power plant project in Uttar Pradesh,” said Prasad.