Moving forward with Thoothukudi shipyard project, says Hyundai team; surveys project site, meets Minister Keerthana

CHENNAI: Even as reports surfaced about other governments wooing Korean conglomerate Hyundai to set up shipyards in their state, a high-level delegation from HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), Hyundai’s shipbuilding arm, completed a 10-day visit to Tamil Nadu and assured the State government that it is moving ahead with the multi-billion project in Thoothukudi.
The team led by Sunjoon Hong, team lead, global business team of HD KSOE, carried out a detailed site survey at Thoothukudi and held discussions with the Industries Minister Keerthana, the Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) S Vijayakumar, senior officials of the Directorate General of Shipping, and officials from Guidance Tamil Nadu, SIPCOT, VOC Port Authority, and Thoothukudi district administration to discuss incentive structuring, the status of the DPR, and the overall project timeline.
During their meeting with Minister Keerthana on September 9, the HD KSOE team assured that it is moving ahead with the project in Thoothukudi. In return, the minister assured the state government's full support in taking the project forward
During their meeting with Minister Keerthana in the Secretariat on September 9, the HD KSOE team assured that the company is moving ahead with the project in Thoothukudi. In return, the minister assured the state government's full support in taking the project forward.
The HD KSOE team also met senior officials of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on September 10 on the policy-level support required from the Government of India to take the project forward, the statement added.
The State government has already issued the Government Order for the transfer of 1,700 acres of land for the first phase to SIPCOT, which will build the common infrastructure along with VOC Port Authority, the government said in a statement on Thursday (September 10).
A dedicated talent pipeline is being developed with the Tamil Nadu State Skill Development Mission, covering both blue-collar and white-collar roles, including the possibility of training in Korea followed by deployment at the Thoothukudi shipyard
The Industries Department said Hyundai’s shipyard project in Thoothukudi, for which the State government signed an MoU with HD KSOE, is progressing into detailed project preparation.
In the first week of September, the VOC Port Authority issued the work order for the detailed feasibility report (DFR) in consultation with HD KSOE, and inception work has now begun at the proposed shipyard site. In parallel, a request for proposal (RFP) has been floated inviting global consultants to prepare the detailed project report (DPR), it said.
Noting the mutual visits by Industries minister Keerthana to HD Hyundai's Ulsan Shipyard in June and a senior HD KSOE/HD Hyundai delegation’s meeting with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay the same month, the statement said, “A continuous weekly coordination mechanism with HD KSOE is in place, bringing together Guidance Tamil Nadu, SIPCOT, VOC Port Authority and other stakeholders to track land, technical studies, infrastructure, approvals, localisation and other immediate project requirements.”
Guidance Tamil Nadu is facilitating discussions between HD KSOE and major Indian steel producers on technical requirements and quality validation. In parallel, a dedicated talent pipeline is being developed with the Tamil Nadu State Skill Development Mission, covering both blue-collar and white-collar roles, including the possibility of training in Korea followed by deployment at the Thoothukudi shipyard.
The State government is strongly working with HD KSOE, Union government, and all other stakeholders to establish Thoothukudi as a global shipbuilding and maritime manufacturing hub. The shipyard is expected to anchor a wider industrial ecosystem in Southern Tamil Nadu, bringing investment, technology transfer, skilled employment, supplier development, localisation and integration into global shipbuilding value chains to the region, the statement added.