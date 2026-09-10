Moving forward with Thoothukudi shipyard project, says Hyundai team; surveys project site, meets Minister Keerthana

Moving ahead with Thoothukudi project, says Hyundai team

During their meeting with Minister Keerthana in the Secretariat on September 9, the HD KSOE team assured that the company is moving ahead with the project in Thoothukudi. In return, the minister assured the state government's full support in taking the project forward.

The HD KSOE team also met senior officials of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on September 10 on the policy-level support required from the Government of India to take the project forward, the statement added.

The State government has already issued the Government Order for the transfer of 1,700 acres of land for the first phase to SIPCOT, which will build the common infrastructure along with VOC Port Authority, the government said in a statement on Thursday (September 10).