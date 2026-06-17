Movement on 'right track' to become political party by July: Annamalai

Stating that the members have joined with the belief that the movement would bring in a big change, he said "after we start this movement as a political outfit, its activities will take on a different nature from this July and people are going to see it." Claiming that his movement "will not fail, will not lie, and will not lead the people to the wrong path", Annamalai said "for us, we are equal to all religions and there is no second thought about that".

"Our aim in the coming months is that this membership drive will keep going", he said. "As we move forward, our objective is to transform our organisation into a people's movement to talk about the various issues in the state".

Raising various issues, especially drug menace among the youth in the state, Annamalai said this will be taken up as a mass public movement at the grassroot level.