Moved SC against new dam in water-deficit basin: Minister N Anand

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister N Anand on Friday told the Assembly that Tamil Nadu will not compromise on its rights over the Cauvery waters or the proposed Mekedatu dam project.
The minister said that Tamil Nadu had also filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking the withdrawal of the Central Water Commission's guidelines that could facilitate new projects in the Cauvery basin, arguing that the basin remained water-deficit and could not sustain additional upstream interventions.
He noted that the State had strongly asserted its rights during the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee meeting held on July 28, but said that Karnataka had not fully complied with the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).
Anand said the Tamil Nadu government had urged the CWMA to direct Karnataka to immediately release the pending share of water and make good the deficit in proportion to the shortfall. He added that the State had also approached the Supreme Court seeking appropriate relief.
Explaining the delay in opening the Mettur dam for irrigation, the minister said the customary June 12 release could not be made due to low inflows. The government had prioritised drinking water needs and managed the reservoir cautiously. He said the decision on opening the dam for irrigation would be taken after assessing inflows from Karnataka, the storage level in the Mettur reservoir, irrigation requirements and drinking water needs.
On the proposed Mekedatu dam, Anand said the Chief Minister had written to the Prime Minister and the Union government on several occasions urging them not to grant any technical, environmental or other statutory clearances for the project.
He added that the State had initiated legal proceedings before the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal to oppose the project.