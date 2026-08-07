Moved SC against new dam in water-deficit basin: Minister N Anand

The minister said that Tamil Nadu had also filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking the withdrawal of the Central Water Commission's guidelines that could facilitate new projects in the Cauvery basin, arguing that the basin remained water-deficit and could not sustain additional upstream interventions.

He noted that the State had strongly asserted its rights during the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee meeting held on July 28, but said that Karnataka had not fully complied with the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).