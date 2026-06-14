Move will severely impact poor, middle class: Anbumani

Highlighting the scale of shortage, he said, "In Chennai alone, Aavin sells up to 14 lakh litres of standardised milk daily, accounting for the largest share at 7.5 lakh litres. However, reports suggest that its supply has now been drastically cut down to 3.5 lakh litres, and there are underlying plans to phase it out completely in the coming days. If these reports are true, it will severely impact poor and middle-class families."

"It is alleged that the production cost of Aavin (green) stands at Rs 51 per litre, but it is retailed at Rs 44, resulting in a loss of Rs 7 per litre. Aavin is reportedly scaling back its operations to manage this deficit. However, shrinking the business of the most sought-after milk variant by citing losses is unacceptable," he said.