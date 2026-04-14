Move to tilt balance of power: K Selvaperunthagai

In a statement, he said Parliament was likely to be convened between April 16 and 18 to take forward the exercise, despite opposition parties urging that such a crucial decision be deferred until the completion of polling on April 26. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of ignoring these demands and proceeding unilaterally.

Selvaperunthagai warned that if delimitation was carried out based on population, southern States, including Tamil Nadu, stood to lose parliamentary representation. Citing Chief Minister MK Stalin, he said Tamil Nadu could lose up to eight Lok Sabha seats, reducing its tally from 39 to 31.