Move to readmit dropouts in Vellore district schools

VELLORE: In an effort to boost enrolment in government schools and to bring back dropouts to institutions, block resource teachers (BRTs) and block education officers (BEOs) have been directed to visit the homes of students from class 6 to 12 who have discontinued studies in the current academic year.

An official, on condition of anonymity, said, “the number of dropouts, especially those staying away from schools even after the half yearly exams may be as high as 200 in Vellore district.”

When asked he said, “the closure of schools during the two-year Covid period had forced many students to go for work to support their families which were facing financial crisis even to meet basic needs. They earned around Rs 700 per day. As the situation improved post COVID, the earnings also increased. Most of the families, especially the poorer sections, want to have the same level of earnings, which is a crucial factor for this trend.”

He said, “many families now support their employed wards. Though students can be readmitted at any time of the year, the support from their families has come as an excuse for students to stay away from schools.”