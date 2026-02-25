Move to help ease process of setting up industries at state parks

CHENNAI: The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu has simplified procedures for 12 'No Objection Certificate' services under the SimpleGov initiative to make it easier for industries to set up and operate in SIPCOT industrial parks.
The changes have been approved by the Empowered Committee and the SIPCOT Board, and the revised processes will be moved online shortly.
An official release said that the services that have been streamlined include NOCs for mortgaging SIPCOT land with banks, approval for transfer of leasehold rights, change in management, permission to sub-lease built-up areas, surrender of plots, permissions for use of SIPCOT roads and lands, laying of optical fibre cables and gas pipelines, extension of time for lease deed execution and project implementation, enhancement of water supply, change in product line, film shooting permissions, and other ancillary services in SIPCOT industrial areas.
As part of the reform, SIPCOT will introduce end-to-end digital processing through a single-window portal. Applications will be accepted only after the mandatory documents are uploaded and verified digitally.
Outstanding dues will be checked in real time before applications are submitted. The number of approval layers has been reduced, and applicants can now track their application status through an online dashboard. Queries from departments will be sent online, and applicants can respond without restarting the process.
The new change would significantly cut processing time, improve transparency, and reduce the need for physical visits and manual inspections, say officials
Specific timelines have also been proposed once the online system is in place. Permissions for surface use of SIPCOT roads and lands are expected to be processed within seven to 10 working days. Cases related to optical fibre cables and gas pipelines will be cleared in 10 to 15 working days, depending on complexity. Film shooting permissions will be processed within five days at each stage. Other services, including refunds of caution deposits, will be processed within 15 days, and digitally signed orders will be issued online.
Officials said the move would significantly cut processing time, improve transparency, and reduce the need for physical visits and manual inspections, benefiting industries and residents in SIPCOT industrial areas. The department has also invited suggestions for further simplification of services.