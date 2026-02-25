Move to help ease process of setting up industries at state parks

The changes have been approved by the Empowered Committee and the SIPCOT Board, and the revised processes will be moved online shortly.

An official release said that the services that have been streamlined include NOCs for mortgaging SIPCOT land with banks, approval for transfer of leasehold rights, change in management, permission to sub-lease built-up areas, surrender of plots, permissions for use of SIPCOT roads and lands, laying of optical fibre cables and gas pipelines, extension of time for lease deed execution and project implementation, enhancement of water supply, change in product line, film shooting permissions, and other ancillary services in SIPCOT industrial areas.