Move to hand over Rs 25,000 crore Karur temple land to encroachers atrocious: BJP

The order, issued by HR&CE Commissioner TG Vinay, pertains to 3,084.95 acres of land belonging to four temples in Karur district. The lands include 214.29 acres attached to the Kalyana Pasupatheeswarar temple in Karur, 204.52 acres belonging to the Balasubramaniya temple at Pugalimalai, 132.49 acres of the Raveeswarar Swamy temple at Kuppuchipalayam, and 2,533.65 acres owned by the Vikrutheeswarar temple at Venjamangudalur.

According to the order, the Karur District Collector and the HR&CE Joint Commissioner, Tiruppur, issued no-objection certificates on July 9, following which the government approved the proposal and issued the order the same day.