Move to hand over Rs 25,000 crore Karur temple land to encroachers atrocious: BJP

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: A recent order issued by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to facilitate the grant of pattas to occupants of over 3,000 acres of temple land in Karur district has triggered a political row, with the BJP alleging that the State government has effectively transferred temple properties worth around Rs 25,000 crore to private parties and warning of statewide protests.
The order, issued by HR&CE Commissioner TG Vinay, pertains to 3,084.95 acres of land belonging to four temples in Karur district. The lands include 214.29 acres attached to the Kalyana Pasupatheeswarar temple in Karur, 204.52 acres belonging to the Balasubramaniya temple at Pugalimalai, 132.49 acres of the Raveeswarar Swamy temple at Kuppuchipalayam, and 2,533.65 acres owned by the Vikrutheeswarar temple at Venjamangudalur.
According to the order, the Karur District Collector and the HR&CE Joint Commissioner, Tiruppur, issued no-objection certificates on July 9, following which the government approved the proposal and issued the order the same day.
Addressing the media in Coimbatore on Friday, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran alleged that pattas had been issued to private parties based on recommendations from district administration officials, thereby regularising encroachments on temple properties.
"The government has chosen to regularise the occupation of temple lands instead of protecting them. Temple properties valued at nearly Rs 25,000 crore have effectively been handed over to encroachers through this order," he said.
Describing the move as illegal and an abuse of administrative powers, Nainar Nagenthran demanded that the government immediately revoke the pattas and explain the decision. He said the BJP was awaiting the complete government order and related records before deciding its next course of action.
Warning of statewide agitation, he said the BJP would organise massive protests across Tamil Nadu if the order was not withdrawn without delay.
Nainar Nagenthran also criticised the State government's decision to provide government jobs to the families of those killed in the recent Karur stampede, contending that compassionate appointments should be made only in accordance with established norms. He further objected to the telecast of the Chief Minister's speech in a government school.