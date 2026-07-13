Move to amend Univ laws to include UGC nominee against state autonomy: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has strongly opposed reports that the State government is planning to amend university laws to include a representative of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on vice-chancellor search committees, arguing that such a move would undermine the State's rights and autonomy in higher education administration.
In a statement, Anbumani Ramadoss said the reported decision to constitute five-member vice-chancellor search committees that include a UGC representative was unacceptable and amounted to "surrendering the rights of the State."
He noted that Tamil Nadu's universities are governed by separate statutes, which currently provide for only three members in the search committee: a nominee of the State government, a nominee of the Governor, and a representative of the university concerned. Any attempt to include a UGC representative or any additional member without statutory backing would be unlawful, he argued.
The PMK president alleged that instead of rejecting the UGC's inclusion, the State government was now considering amendments to university laws merely to legitimise the move. He contended that such amendments would legally dilute Tamil Nadu's powers over its universities and weaken the State's autonomy.
Anbumani also pointed out that a case concerning the authority to appoint vice-chancellors, whether it rests with the Governor or the State government, is currently pending before the Madras High Court and is expected to be decided soon. Given this, he said there was no need for the government to rush into amending university statutes.
Urging the government to stand firm against the inclusion of a UGC representative on vice-chancellor search committees, Anbumani called on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to abandon the proposed amendments and instead focus on securing Tamil Nadu's rights through the ongoing legal proceedings.