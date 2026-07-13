Move to amend Univ laws to include UGC nominee against state autonomy: PMK

In a statement, Anbumani Ramadoss said the reported decision to constitute five-member vice-chancellor search committees that include a UGC representative was unacceptable and amounted to "surrendering the rights of the State."

He noted that Tamil Nadu's universities are governed by separate statutes, which currently provide for only three members in the search committee: a nominee of the State government, a nominee of the Governor, and a representative of the university concerned. Any attempt to include a UGC representative or any additional member without statutory backing would be unlawful, he argued.