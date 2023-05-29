MoU's worth Rs 819 cr signed during Stalin’s Japan visit: Deets here

CHENNAI: In the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, MoUs for investment worth Rs 818.90 crore were signed with 6 companies from Japan.

Stalin made an official visit to Singapore and Japan to invite the Global Investors’ Meet to be held in Chennai in January 2024 and to attract investments to Tamil Nadu.



On 23 May, Stalin visited Singapore and is currently visiting Japan after completing his two-day visit to Singapore.



Today (Monday), the Chief Minister participated in the conference held in Tokyo with Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) requesting that Japanese companies should invest more in the State.



He also asked officials to attend the conference.



Here are the details of the MoUs:



1. A deal was signed between the Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance Corporation and KyoKuto Satrac for setting up a new plant for the production of parts for truck vehicles at an investment of Rs 113 cr in an area of 13 acres of land at SIPCOT Industrial Park in Mambakkam, Kancheepuram district.



2. A deal to expand Mitsuba India Pvt Ltd factory, which manufactures spare parts for four and two vehicles, located at Gummidipoondi SIPCOT Industrial Park, Tiruvallur, at an investment of Rs 155 crore.



3. Shimizu Corporation will undertake construction, engineering and related business in Tamil Nadu.



4. A ₹200 cr deal was signed for setting up a factory for the manufacture of polycarbonate sheets, roofing systems, and extrusion lines for electronic components for use in construction industry.



5. Sato-Shoji Metal Works signed up a deal for setting up a factory for manufacturing of high quality steel components used in the aerospace, defense and construction equipment sector with an investment of Rs 200 crore.



6. A factory for manufacturing of stainless steel special flexible hoses for solar, steel plants, aerospace and semiconductor industries will be set up at an investment of Rs 150 crore.

