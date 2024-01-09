MoUs signed in GIM 2024 should not remain like DMK's poll promises: Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday said the Global Investors Meet (GIM) 2024 should benefit Tamil Nadu and the people of the state and ridiculed that it should not remain like the DMK's election manifesto.



The DMK government hosted GIM 2024 on January 7 and 8 in Chennai and signed as many as 631 memorandum of understanding (MoU) to attract investments to the tune of Rs 6.64 lakh crore. Chief Minister M K Stalin had assured that the MoUs would create employment to 26.90 lakh youngsters in the state.

Economists and experts opined that it was the duty of the government to create infrastructure for the industries to materalise the MoUs to benefit the state. Otherwise, the MoUs would remain in paper, said Dhinakaran.

However, the DMK government had wasted two-and-half years in focusing on publicity stunt and it failed to create necessary infrastructures and guarantee uninterrupted power supply and single window system to facilitate the industries, Dhinakaran claimed in his statement.

The DMK had promised to create 10 lakh jobs in a year. But it did not fulfill it till day, he said and ridiculed that the MoUs should not remain in paper like the DMK's poll promises.

Nor should GIM 2024, which was hosted at cost of Rs 100 crore, remain like yet another publicity campaign of the DMK government for the forthcoming LS polls.

"The youngsters in the state are disappoint as there is no announcement from the CM that the TN youth will be given top priorities in the employment opportunities created by signing the MoUs (in GIM), " he said