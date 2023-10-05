MoU signed with Singapore organisations to enhance maternal, child health services in TN

CHENNAI: Singapore Health Services and Singapore International Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with the state health department on Combined Obstetrics Resuscitation emergencies and Enhancing Maternal and Child Health Services in Tamil Nadu.

The memorandum was signed between Consulate General of the Republic of Singapore and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The collaborative effort is aimed at elevating the standards of maternal and child healthcare, ensuring that every mother and child in Tamil Nadu receives the highest quality of medical care and attention.

The programme led by SingHealth was started in two phases. Phase 1 of the program was focused on increasing the capacity of 560 maternal and child healthcare workers who underwent rigorous training and skill enhancement.

The program also included comprehensive cascade training by master trainers, bringing expertise to the healthcare sector in Tamil Nadu.

Health minister Ma Subramanian said that about 10 lakh pregnancies are reported in Tamil Nadu every year and measures are being taken to reduce the rate of maternal and infant deaths. Phase 2 of the Tamil Nadu maternal and child healthcare training programme commenced in August 2023. This phase included innovative methods, incorporating online lectures to disseminate knowledge and expertise efficiently.

Following the online lectures, hands-on training sessions were conducted in October in Chennai. A team of experts from SingHealth visited Chennai for an intensive 4-day masterclass, providing practical training and guidance to local healthcare professionals by healthcare experts from KK Women's and Children's Hospital.