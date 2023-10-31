MoU signed between SDAT & JGAE to foster growth of badminton in TN

CHENNAI: SDAT, the apex body for sports development in Tamil Nadu, is dedicated to promoting sports and nurturing the development of athletes across the State. On the other hand, Jwala Gutta’s Academy of Excellence (JGAE) stands as a prestigious badminton academy, committed to providing top-notch training and coaching to aspiring badminton athletes.

Both parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at fostering the growth of badminton in Tamil Nadu.

The MoU was signed today in Chennai in the presence of Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Under the agreement, SDAT will send identified athletes from Tamil Nadu for a specialized training program at JGAE, Hyderabad.

This initiative is a significant step forward in nurturing local talent and providing them with exposure to world-class coaching methodologies.

In addition, JGAE plans to expand its footprint by establishing an academy at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (TNPESU), Melakottaiyur. This move is set to further strengthen the training infrastructure available for budding badminton players in the State.

Dr Atulya Misra, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, J Meghanatha Reddy, IAS, Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and Ms Jwala Gutta from Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence were present at the event.