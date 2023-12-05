'Motors brought from Neyveli to pump water from inundated areas'

CHENNAI: State local administration minister K N Nehru said that the state government was sourcing high-power motors from Neyveli (Neyveli Lignite Corporation) to pump flood water from inundated areas in the city.

Asked about motors used for pumping failing in the city, Nehru said that about 990 motors were used in the city to pump out water.

"However, due to heavy rains and flooding even the motors were submerged, " he added.

Arguing that the flood water must recede naturally and the motors would support the process, the minister said that high-power motors from Neyveli were being brought for the purpose and the state home secretary has got in touch with Neyveli to bring the motors soon.

Intervening during his briefing, Chief Minister M K Stalin said that half the high-power motors have already arrived.

Nehru also clarified that the pumps of even Chennai Metro Water were completely submerged and the government has also hired contract workers besides engaging private contractors to resolve the inundation works.

Pointing out that the department has mobilized 5,000 civic staff from other corporations, Nehru said that some of them have already arrived and commenced their work along with workers of Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram corporations and the rest would arrive by Tuesday evening and the department would make all efforts to clear all debris in two days.