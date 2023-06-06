Motorists fined for using modified silencers in Kumari

MADURAI: In a crackdown launched by the Kanniyakumari district police, motorists who were found using modified silencers were fined. The police also took action on rash driving cases. The traffic police has been conducting vehicle checks in various parts of the district. Ten bikers using silencers were imposed a fine of Rs.5,000 each, sources said. The police said that stern action would be initiated against those using bikes with modified silencers which are banned, Superintendent of Police D.N. Hari Kiran Prasad said on Monday. The SP launched a new dedicated WhatsApp number ‘7010363173’ to help the public send complaint messages. The public are encouraged to take a photograph of the vehicle involved in such violations and send it through the WhatsApp number, the SP said.

