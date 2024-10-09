Motor vehicle inspector attempts to bribe vigilance official in Salem; held

COIMBATORE: A motor vehicle inspector (MVI) was arrested for attempting to bribe a Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) Inspector while asking him to alert on raids in advance.

Police said P Sathasivam (58), a motor vehicle inspector at Salem West Regional Transport Office (RTO), offered an advance of Rs 1 lakh and a monthly amount of Rs 50,000 to DVAC Inspector Ravi Kumar to alert him in advance regarding the upcoming raids at the RTO office.

On the instructions of DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police Krishnarajan, the police made a plan to trap Sathasivam. He deputed his son to pay the advance amount of Rs 1 lakh to the inspector at the Omalur toll gate area on Monday night. “While police were quizzing his son, who claimed to be unaware of the actual reason for giving money to the inspector, Sathasivam also arrived on the spot, in a short while. He was then arrested,” police said.

Police produced the tainted officer in court to be remanded in judicial custody and lodged him in Salem Central Prison on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a police team conducted a search of the house of Sathasivam at Mallasamudram in Namakkal.