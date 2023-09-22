Mother with 2 kids jumps before train near Samayanallur; all dead

MADURAI: Woman along with her two children jumped in front of train near Samayanallur, Madurai district on Thursday evening.

The three succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The deceased victims were identified as Jeyalakshmi (37), who is a Grade-I Constable of Government Railway Police, Madurai, her son Kalimuthu Raja (9) and daughter Pavithra (1), sources said.

The incident took place at around 5.45 pm, when a Tiruchy-bound train from Tirunelveli was crossing, the sources stated. Jeyalakshmi was said to be on medical leave after she was dejected over her transfer of job.

Against this backdrop it was thought that she took the extreme step due to the frustration. Based on a complaint, the GRP filed a case.