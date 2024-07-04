Mother, son found dead in Perambalur home; police suspect he may have killed her in 'black magic' ritual

CHENNAI: A mother and son were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their home in Muthu Nagar in Perambalur district on Wednesday morning, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Police suspect the son of having committed an act of 'black magic' and murdering his mother before killing himself.

The deceased, identified as Anandhi (66) and Sri Ramkumar (34), were living in a rented accommodation for a year, owned by a man named Selvaraj, on Vellalar Street in Muthu Nagar. Sri Ramkumar, who was unmarried, was working as a photographer in Tiruchy.

On Wednesday morning, as a foul stench started to emanate from their residence, neighbours alerted the Perambalur police.

When the police rushed to the spot and broke open the door of the house and found Anandhi's body was in the hall. Sri Ramkumar was found hanging in the bedroom.

District Superintendent of Police Shyamla Devi who also visited the spot conducted an investigation and found a cloth wrapped over Anandi's body.

Tarp grass, lemongrass, chillies, coconut, turmeric powder, chilli powder, coriander powder, oranges, and salt was also discovered lying around her body.

Based on initial probe, the police suspect that Sri Ramkumar may have ended his life after killing his mother through a 'black magic' ritual.

They have registered a case and investigation is going on.