Mother-son duo among three killed in accident

TIRUCHY: Three persons including a mother-son duo were crushed to death after a lorry hit their auto in which they were travelling in Tiruchy on Friday.

Sources said, mineral laden lorry from Karaikal was proceeding to Salem on Friday early hours, when the lorry reached Pettavaithalai in Tiruchy, there was a technical snag in the lorry and so the driver Velli Raja (42) from Kulithalai in Karur lost control of the lorry and hit an auto that was coming in the opposite direction and toppled in the Ayyan vaical while the auto was trapped beneath the lorry in which Suseela (60), a resident from Thiruparaithurai in Tiruchy and her son Saravanan (38) and the auto driver (34) were crushed to death while the lorry driver escaped with minor injuries.

The Pettavaithalai police rushed to the spot and lifted the lorry with earth mover and removed the auto trapped beneath the lorry with the help of earth movers and retrieved the bodies and sent them to the GH.

Suseela fell ill on Thursday night and was rushed to Pettavaithalai hospital. Further investigations are on.