Mother-son duo among 3 killed as bikes collide head-on in Pattukkottai

TIRUCHY: Three persons including a mother-son duo were killed on the spot after two bikes had a head-on collision at Pattukkottai on Friday.

According to police, Radhika (30), a resident of Vikramam village near Madukur in Thanjavur along with her son Monish (9) who was studying in class 4 in a private school in the locality were proceeding to a relative’s house by a two-wheeler on Thursday evening.

When they were nearing Mathukur, Radhika was attempting to overtake a private bus that was proceeding in front. Their bike collided with the two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. There was a head-on collision with the two-wheeler driven by A Vignesh (19) from Painganadu in Tiruvarur. All three died on the spot.

On information, Mathukur police rushed to the spot, retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Pattukkottai GH. Vignesh was a college student in his first year. A case has been registered and investigations are underway.