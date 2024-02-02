Mother, son die as bike was rammed by lorry in Melmaruvathur

CHENNAI: A woman and her son died in an accident after their bike was rammed by a lorry in Melmaruvathur on Friday.

The deceased was Vasantha (45) of Villiambakkam in Thiruvannamalai and her son Karthick (24).

Police said Vasantha was about to join work as a maid in a house in Chennai.

On Friday morning Karthick picked up Vasantha on his bike and they were on their way to Melmaruvathur railway station to board the train to Chennai.

Police said when the bike was on the Vandavasi-Sethupakkam road a mini lorry which came in the opposite direction rammed into the bike and Vasantha and Karthick died on the spot with grievous injuries.

On information, the Melmaruvathur police who visited the spot retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH.

The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the lorry driver who is missing.