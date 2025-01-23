Mother of two elopes with Class 11 boy, arrested by Tiruvallur police

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur district police arrested a 28-year-old woman under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old boy and taking him to a nearby town where they were holed up for two days.

Police said that the woman, the mother of two children, entered into a relationship with the boy, a Class 11 student. Both of them were neighbours in the same village in Tiruvallur district.

After the boy failed to return home from school on Monday, his family filed a missing complaint with the local police. A police team that conducted investigations learned that the boy and the woman used to spend a lot of time together, but the villagers and family members did not suspect anything.

The Periyapalayam police conducted inquiries and traced the duo to a hideout in a nearby village on Tuesday. The woman was arrested and produced before a magistrate, who remanded her in judicial custody.