Mother of three dies after alleged usury harassment in Madurai

Prema, who worked at a flower shop, began paying interest to Thiruppathi. However, he later demanded 10 per cent monthly interest on the principal amount. "My wife borrowed money from friends and relatives and paid Rs 20,000 every month as interest to him," Rajaram claimed.

However, due to ill health, Prema was unable to pay the interest for the past three months.

Rajaram alleged that on July 13, Thiruppathi, Selva Kalaiyarasi and two others came to their house and threatened the family while demanding payment. He further alleged that they later confronted Prema at the flower shop where she worked in Nelpettai, verbally abused and humiliated her, and that Thiruppathi attempted to pull her sari in full public view.

Unable to bear the alleged harassment, Prema consumed pesticide at her workplace on July 13 and collapsed. She was rescued by neighbours and admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Rajaram alleged that although he immediately lodged a complaint with the local police, no action was taken. He claimed that the Vilakkuthoon police registered a case only after he approached the Madurai City Commissioner of Police. A police source said investigators had examined CCTV footage from an ATM near the area, which proved that the usurers harassed Prema.

Following her death, Prema's family members and relatives gathered outside the hospital mortuary and staged a road blockade, demanding the arrest of all those allegedly responsible for her death. The protest disrupted traffic for about 30 minutes before police diverted vehicles.

Police officials assured the protesters that the investigation was progressing and informed them that Selva Kalaiyarasi had been arrested and that the remaining accused would also be apprehended. Following the assurance, the relatives withdrew the protest and received the body for the last rites.