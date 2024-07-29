Mother lives with son's dead body in apartment for three days in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: Police on Sunday secured the partly decomposed body of a 23-year-old final year MBBS student from an apartment in Pallavaram and rescued the deceased's mother, who was unaware of her son's death and was continuing with her daily routine.



The woman is suspected to be mentally unstable.

A food delivery agent who visited the apartment to deliver juice ordered by the woman alerted the police after foul smell emanated from inside the apartment.

When police broke into the apartment, the woman was unperturbed, taking care of household chores while her son's partially decomposed body laid in the bedroom.

The deceased was identified as P Vishnu (23), a final year MBBS student at a private medical college in Chromepet. He lived with his mother, Uma (45) and was taking care of her while his father, Pakshirayan was employed in Bhutan, police said.

Investigations revealed that Vishnu was posted for an internship at the Govt hospital for Thoracic medicine in Tambaram, but he did not turn up for duty for the last one and half months after he started suffering severe weight loss.

When his worried friends came to visit him last week, Vishnu refused to meet them and his father last spoke to him over phone call on July 24, police investigations revealed.

Police suspect Vishnu to have died at least three days ago.

Police moved Vishnu's body to the Chromepet government hospital for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of his death.

Further investigations are on.