Mother life's greatest treasure, which I lost at five: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

He urged parents to provide children with a positive and harmonious environment during their first five years and teach them to treat boys and girls equally. Cautioning against comparing children with one another, he stressed the importance of identifying their individual abilities and nurturing their talents. He also encouraged parents to involve children in sports and other activities to help them realise their potential.

During the ceremony, Aadhav interacted with the expectant mothers, affectionately addressing them as his elder and younger sisters. He also presented flowers and sweets to a councillor's child who attended the event.