Mother life's greatest treasure, which I lost at five: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna turned emotional at a mass baby shower event in Villivakkam, calling the loss of his mother at the age of five an enduring void.
He was speaking at a mass baby shower organised by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) for more than 130 pregnant women at the community welfare centre in SIDCO Nagar, Villivakkam.
Describing a mother as the world's most priceless treasure, Aadhav said mothers played a crucial role in shaping responsible citizens and future leaders, including Chief Ministers.
He urged parents to provide children with a positive and harmonious environment during their first five years and teach them to treat boys and girls equally. Cautioning against comparing children with one another, he stressed the importance of identifying their individual abilities and nurturing their talents. He also encouraged parents to involve children in sports and other activities to help them realise their potential.
During the ceremony, Aadhav interacted with the expectant mothers, affectionately addressing them as his elder and younger sisters. He also presented flowers and sweets to a councillor's child who attended the event.
As part of the traditional Seemantham ceremony, he applied sandalwood paste and vermilion to the pregnant women, sprinkled rose water and showered them with rice grains as blessings.
Each participant received a silk saree, bangles, fruits, sweets, a garland and other traditional gifts, including a baby's first cradle, presented on behalf of the Chief Minister and the Minister.
The programme concluded with a traditional lunch featuring a variety of rice dishes.