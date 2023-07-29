Mother killed, college student hurt as wild elephant on rampage in Pandalur

COIMBATORE: A 42-year-old woman died and her college going daughter suffered injuries in an elephant attack in Pandalur in the Nilgiris. According to the forest department, Sunitha (42), wife of Ravi from ‘Koranjal,’ and her daughter Aswathi (20) studying third year BCom (CA) at Government Arts and Science College in Gudalur were injured in the elephant attack on Thursday morning.

“Sunitha was accompanying her daughter to the bus stop in ‘Koranjal’ to take a bus to the college. On their way, a wild elephant along with its baby emerged from a thicket. The scared mother and daughter took to their heels, however, the wild elephant chased and attacked them,” said an official. As villagers rescued them, scaring off the wild elephant by making loud noises. The mother was rushed to a private hospital in Sulthan Bathery and Sunitha was taken to Kozhikode Government Hospital for treatment. However, Sunitha succumbed to injuries on Friday, while Aswathi is under treatment.