Mother hacked to death while resisting abduction bid in Pudukkottai

According to a Maalaimalar report, the deceased has been identified as Kaliammal, wife of Suresh, a farmer and daily wage labourer from the area. The couple has two daughters Swetha (20) and Subadarshini (18) and a son Balamurugan (12).

According to police sources, Suresh had earlier moved to Chengalpattu for work where he developed a relationship with a woman named Vijayalakshmi and later married her as his second wife. Both families were reportedly living in separate houses in the same village.