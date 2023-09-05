Mother burns daughter to death before killing self in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: In a tragic incident near Sivakasi, Virudhunagar district, mother died of self immolation after killing her six-year-old daughter. It occurred at Muthumariamman Colony in Thiruthangal on Monday.

The deceased victims have been identified as Maruthavalli and her daughter Yazhini. Sources said Maruthavalli was frustrated and dejected days after her husband deserted her over some family issues.

The frustrated mother doused kerosene on her daughter’s body and burnt her to death before committing self immolation, sources said. Sivakasi East police inspected the scene of crime and held enquiries.