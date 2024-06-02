Mother burns 6-month-old daughter to death, ends life

CHENNAI: A 34-year-old woman burned her 6-month-old girl baby to death and ended her life in Sivaganga.

Azhagu Meena (34) and Murugan (38) from Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district had married two years ago. The couple had a 6-month-old child named Vedashree.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the child was unwell for the last four days. Her health did not get better even after doctors attending to her. As the baby kept crying, Azhagu Meena looked worried, said the police.

The investigation said that, around 3 am on Saturday, Azhagu Meena went to a lake area near her house with her child and a petrol can. There, she poured petrol on herself and the child, and set themselves on fire. The fire spread all over her and the child, and she screamed in pain.

Hearing her screams, the neighbours rushed to rescue both of them, and took them to Tiruppuvanam Government Hospital. There, the child, Vedashree, died without responding to treatment.

Azhagu Meena was admitted to Madurai Government Hospital for further treatment. But she died without responding to treatment.

The Tiruppuvanam police have registered a case and are investigating. An inquiry by Sivaganga RDO is also under way.