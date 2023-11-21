Mother among four women arrested for selling newborn boy in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: Four women including the mother were arrested for selling a baby boy in Virudhunagar district on Monday. The accused have been identified as Muthusudali (36) of Jeeva Nagar, Seithur, Rajeshwari (50) of Mugavur, Selvi (40) of Namakkal and Aseena (35) of Erode, sources said.

Investigations carried out by the Seithur police revealed that Muthusudali, who delivered the baby on October 18, allegedly sold it on October 25 through Rajeshwari to Assena for Rs 3.5 lakh. It is said that Muthusudali was suffering economically and was in desperate need for money to manage her family. The incident came to light when Muthusudali got admitted to Government Hospital in Rajapalayam due to illness few days after giving birth.

When some of the healthcare professionals asked for the baby, she told them that sold the baby for money. The issue was then taken to the District Child Protection Officer Thirupathi, who lodged a complaint with the police, who have also launched a manhunt to nab Jeyapal, who brokered the deal, sources said.