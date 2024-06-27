Most of the public interest litigations are wasting Court's time, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Chief bench of the Madras High Court opined that 70 percent public interest litigations out of more than two thousand filing in a year, are wasting the Court's time.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard a PIL moved by A Radhakrishnan seeking directions to protect agricultural lands belonging to various temples across the State.

The petitioner submitted that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department is not properly monitoring the temple lands.

Since the petitioner filed various PILs seeking similar pleas, the bench heavily come down and observed if the plea is genuine heavy cost will be imposed on him.

The counsel representing HR&CE submitted that there is no clarity in the plea of the petitioner. He also made representation seeking to take action against the district collectors alleging not taking actions to prevent the temple lands, said the counsel.

After the submission the bench observed that the petitioner is attempting to blackmail the State administration.

The HR&CE submitted that all the actions have been taken to protect the temple lands pursuant to various Court orders.

The bench directed the HR&CE to file a detailed status report regarding the actions taken within two weeks and adjourned the matter.