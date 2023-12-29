Most humane leader in Tamil politics: Nirmala Sitharaman pays last tributes to 'Captain' Vijayakanth

CHENNAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai arrived at Island Grounds to pay their last respects to the late actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth, who died due to illness at the city hospital on Thursday.

"PM Modi after hearing the news of 'Captain' Vijayakanth's demise and penning a note on X (formerly Twitter), had personally requested me to go and pay last respects to him. 'Captain' Vijayakanth always made it to a point to ensure anybody who visits his house is always fed and never leaves hungry. He is a very self-made, upright, and kind-hearted person and cannot see anyone suffer. He tried that the necessities provided to him were the same for everyone. I have seen it myself," she said after paying floral tributes to the late actor.

Sitharaman highlighted Vijayakanth being a philanthropist and bringing in the system of his film crew being served the same quality of food that he eats during shooting and broke the "partiality and discrimination" on his film sets.

"I have no words to express the loss of a person who supported people with his money. Even to Premalatha Vijayakanth, I said that I couldn't put into words the demise of such an upright person. 'Captain' Vijaykanth was known as the most humane leader in Tamil politics and had a huge fan following. Crores of people were standing in line to pay their last respects to him not minding about rain or heatwave. Yesterday, I was told the lines extended till 9-10 kms. It is a great loss for Tamil politics," she added.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai also paid his last respects to the DMDK founder and said, "A great man from Tamil Nadu. The one who paved the way on how to live life. Our heart is unable to accept that 'Captain' is gone. Being born into an ordinary family, Vijayakanth achieved great heights in Tamil Cinema and politics. Even though there were two big parties at that time, he was the one who made people to show love for the third party (DMDK). He was an absolute politician.

Earlier, actor Rajinikanth arrived at Island Grounds and paid his respects to the DMDK founder.

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, popularly known as 'Captain' Vijayakanth in Chennai passed away in a private hospital in Chennai at the age of 71 on Thursday, December 28 at 9 am, following ill health after testing positive for COVID-19.

Vijayakanth's mortal remains were brought to Island Ground, Anna Salai on Friday morning and kept there for film, political personalities, and the general public to pay their last respects. His mortal remains would be moved from the site for a funeral ceremony after 1 pm. His last rites is expected to take place at 4:30 PM today.