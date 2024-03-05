Mosque opens doors to showcase Islam to others

VANIYAMBADI: In a bid to allay fears and misconceptions about Islam, a mosque in Vaniyambadi’s Khaderpet area opened its doors to those from other faiths to see for themselves what the religion was all about.

While non-Muslims are allowed to enter mosques, this idea mooted by the Islamic Information Centre (IIC) is the first time that a concerted move was taken to initiate non-Muslims into the various practices followed in a mosque.

“The Masjid E Khaderpet welcomed the 300-odd visitors, including 50 women and 25 children, to watch the two Namaz services conducted between 10 am and 6 pm,” IIC member Patel Yousef told DT Next.

“The community members explained the practises, starting from washing of hands and feet at the entrance (signifying cleanliness) before proceeding for prayer, Namaz (where all are equal with no special privileges for anybody), marriage ceremonies (agreement between bride and groom) till the resting of the dead (all are wrapped in stitch-free white cloth) at the Kabaristan,” added Tufail Ahamed, president, IIC.

A special area was allocated for visitors to interact with the men and clear their doubts. Asked if the invitation was extended to women and children as well, Ahamed said the centre invited men but women and children who accompanied them were all allowed to enter.

“Even Christian clergy were part of the visitors, as everyone welcomed this opportunity to see what the inside of a mosque looked like. Few non-Muslims have ever ventured inside,” said a person part of the initiative. The visitors were also given copies of the Holy Quran to read and understand the faith first-hand.

Asked if the initiative would be replicated in other mosques, officials part of the centre said it was yet to be decided.