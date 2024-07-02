MoS Murugan urges CM Stalin to crack the whip on separatists

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan on Monday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take immediate action against the gangs who wrote on the wall “India Ozhiga” and raised separatism issue.



Accusing the ruling DMK government and the INDIA bloc opposition, the Union MoS said, “Separatist and anti-Indian slogans are being blatantly spread on road-side walls in Kotagiri area of The Nilgiris district, which is a popular tourist spot, under the guise of anti-NEET.”

“These are proofs to the extent to which the anti-India gangs are encouraged by the hate-NEET campaign being carried out by the DMK allies in Tamil Nadu,” Murugan said in a social media post, alluding to the wall writing pictures which carried the slogans “India impose NEET…Tamil Nadu quit India and India Ozhiga.”

Further, the BJP MP said that the increasing activities of anti-India and separatist gangs under the DMK regime is painful for everyone who loves India.

“If such separatist gangs are not nipped in the bud, Tamil Nadu will face a great threat. Chief Minister Stalin should take immediate action and arrest the anti-India gangs,” he noted.

TN BJP lambasts Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, the BJP state unit lambasted the Leader of Opposition in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Hindus.

According to the statement issued by BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad, Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha lacked substance and concrete data to support the claims he made.

“It seems more like an emotional outburst from the leader who has failed to make an impact in the political landscape. The defeat of the Grand Old Party in three consecutive Lok Sabha elections has clearly affected Gandhi family mentally, and Rahul’s speech was a reflection of the frustration,” Prasad said.