MoS Murugan slams DMK govt for hike in EB tariff

CHENNAI: Taking a dig at the ruling DMK government, Union Minister of State L Murugan on Friday said the DMK government is working with the aim of paralysing the industries.

"After coming to power in 2021, the DMK is working with the aim of paralysing the industries by increasing the electricity charges by 40 times to 50 times. Due to this, many industries in Tamil Nadu have shut down and tens of thousands of people have lost their jobs," Murugan told reporters after visiting late Comrade N Sankaraiah's residence in Chromepet, Chennai.

"The DMK government's electricity tariff hike was a blow on the head of the industries, which have taken bank loans and are running their business amid various difficulties," he noted.

Further, the former Tamil Nadu BJP president said that the electricity bill of his house which was earlier Rs 3,000 has now increased to Rs 10,000.

"Even the electricity bill in ordinary houses has gone up to Rs 3,000 from Rs 300. Everyone including the poor and middle-class people have been shocked by the increase in electricity charges. The DMK government should immediately reduce the increase in electricity tariff fixed for industries and houses," Murugan said.

Lauding Narendra Modi, the union minister said that despite the multiple issues faced by the industries in different countries in the world, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, the industries/companies are doing business in India without any problems.

"The Central government is implementing various schemes for the rapid growth of the industries. Centre has allocated Rs 3 lakh crore to MSMEs during the Covid-19 period," he added.

"Apart from actual works, works like praising the King and Prince, talking about the fake Dravidian model, and sticking stickers for Central government's schemes are being done in the Assembly. It was the then Governor Banwarilal Purohit who came up with the Breakfast scheme. But the DMK government is sticking a sticker on his plan and implementing it as its own plan. DMK should stop pasting stickers on Central government' schemes," added Murugan.